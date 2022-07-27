NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The 40th Street bridge in Nitro will close for repairs from Aug. 1 through Aug. 5., according to the Kanawha Valley Regional Transit Authority (KRT).

KRT will halt bus service on 40th Street during the closure.

Instead, buses will reroute as follows:

Outbound: Continue on State Route 25 to Rock Branch, turn right onto Cross Lanes Drive, and then to the regular route.

Inbound: Continue on Cross Lanes Drive to Rock Branch, turn left onto State Route 25, and then to the regular route.

For questions about service closure and rerouting, contact KRT at (304) 343-7586.