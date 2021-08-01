KY-693, Diedrich Boulevard down to one southbound lane for construction

FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK) – For anyone traveling on KY-693 or Diedrich Boulevard this week, you may experience some traffic delays starting Monday.

Outside of the Kroger and Lowes along Diedrich Boulevard, construction crews are working to repair damaged culverts. According to Greenup E-911, the Kentucky Department of Highways has granted a permit to utility contractors to reduce the southbound lanes of KY-693 to one lane starting August 2nd.

This traffic change will only affect those traveling from Flatwoods to US-23.



Construction equipment is set up along KY-693 southbound to repair damaged culverts. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Many who travel on the road frequently say with one lane closed, this could cause some major traffic issues.

It needs to be done and it’s a necessity, but I think the traffic pattern, especially during rush hour and peak times will definitely impede traffic even more than it is already. Robert Gwinn, Flatwoods resident

Traffic will be directed to the left lane near Addington Drive and will remain one lane past the shopping center entrances before returning to normal near the US-23 intersection.

Anyone planning their morning commute through the area, local drivers suggest driving slower or finding an alternate route. The closure is expected to continue until August 9th.

