Lawrence County road remaining closed down after landslide

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Lick Creek Road near the West Virginia-Ohio state line will remain closed on Wednesday, Dec. 8 due to a landslide, Lawrence County Engineer’s Office says.
Officials say County Road 15 on Lick Creek Road is closed at mile marker 7.9.
The landslide is 0.5 miles north of State Route 7 and County Road 15 intersection.
There is no word on any injuries that occurred due to the landslide.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.