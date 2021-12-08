Lawrence County road remaining closed down after landslide

All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
Lick Creek Road near the West Virginia-Ohio state line will remain closed on Wednesday, Dec. 8 due to a landslide, Lawrence County Engineer’s Office says.

Officials say County Road 15 on Lick Creek Road is closed at mile marker 7.9.

The landslide is 0.5 miles north of State Route 7 and County Road 15 intersection.

There is no word on any injuries that occurred due to the landslide.

