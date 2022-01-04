All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
Log truck rollover shuts down lanes of Route 35 in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A log truck rollover has shut down all but one lane of Route 35 in the area of the Silver Bridge in Mason County.

That is according to dispatchers who say right now only one northbound lane is open. All other lanes in that area are shut down.

The accident happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Emergency crews, including the West Virginia State Police, are on the scene.

No injuries are reported.

13 News is working to get more information about the specifics of the accident.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

