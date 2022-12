KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — All lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shut down near the 2200 block in St. Albans, dispatchers say.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10 p.m.

They say a single-vehicle crash shut down the roadway.

There is no word on any injuries.

The St. Albans Police Department, the St. Albans Fire Department and Kanawha County Ambulance is on the scene.