UPDATE (June 2, 2022, at 5:45 p.m.): Metro 911 says all northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the Tuppers Creek exit are back open after a reported crash.

UPDATE (June 2, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.): Metro 911 reports all northbound lanes of Interstate 77 are shut down due to a multi-vehicle accident.

There is no information at this time about the accident’s cause or how many vehicles were involved. Several calls have come in with different reports, dispatch says.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to Metro.

Metro reports that Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 reports a crash has occurred at the Tuppers Creek exit of Interstate 77 northbound. One vehicle is in the road, dispatch says.

There is no further information about injuries or shutdowns at this time. A deputy is currently examining the scene, according to Metro.

