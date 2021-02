HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews have closed a portion of Interstate 64 West near Huntington due to the multi-vehicle crash in Boyd County, Kentucky.

I-64 West will be closed at the West Huntington exit near mile marker six. Drivers should divert across the bridge to South Point.

Dispatchers say those needing to travel to Huntington should exit before the West Huntington and continue on to U.S. Highway 60.

There is no word on when it will be re-opened at this time.