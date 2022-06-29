CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 reports there was a motorcycle crash at 1209 Kellys Creek Road in Cedar Grove.

One person was transported for injuries, Metro says. Dispatch does not know the seriousness of those injuries.

The road is currently shut down, but Metro says it will be open soon after everything is cleared.

Responders at the scene include Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Ambulance and Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

13 News will update this story if more information comes in.