SHREWSBURY, WV (WOWK) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed all lanes of traffic on E DuPont Avenue right outside the Wreck-a-Mended Paint & Body auto shop.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in just after 4:30 p.m.

They say three vehicles were involved in the crash.

There is no word on any injuries as a result of the crash.

Cedar Grove VFD, Glasgow VFD and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.