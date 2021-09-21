Multiple-vehicle accident closes lanes on I-64

3 of 4 lanes on I64 W Dunbar Bridge closed. Slow lane open. Tractor trailer only vehicle involved in first accident. Tractor trailer and SUV involved in second accident behind 1st accident.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple vehicles were involved in an accident just past the I-64 Westbound of MacCorkle Ave Exit in South Charleston.

Metro 911 says four to five vehicles were involved in the accident, including a couple of tractor-trailers.

Three of the four lanes on I-64 W Dunbar Bridge are closed at this time. The slow lane is open.

A tractor-trailer vehicle was involved in the first accident. Another tractor-trailer and a SUV were involved in the second accident behind first accident.