Multiple-vehicle accident closes lanes on I-64

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple vehicles were involved in an accident just past the I-64 Westbound of MacCorkle Ave Exit in South Charleston.
Metro 911 says four to five vehicles were involved in the accident, including a couple of tractor-trailers.
Three of the four lanes on I-64 W Dunbar Bridge are closed at this time. The slow lane is open.
A tractor-trailer vehicle was involved in the first accident. Another tractor-trailer and a SUV were involved in the second accident behind first accident.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.