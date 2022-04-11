CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’re planning on traveling through MacCorkle Avenue or WV Route 61 this week, you may want to head out the door a little bit earlier than usual or find another route.

Starting Monday, crews will begin work on a significant “reconstruction project” from 33rd to 40th street. This will cause traffic shifts, speed limit changes, and possible delays.

The question many are asking is “How will this affect the regular traffic patterns?” and “Are there ways to avoid it?” Neighbors who frequently use the road are encouraging drivers to map out alternate routes around the road work, even if that means taking “back roads.”

Charleston resident Conor Corcoran says while it may not seem like it at times, sometimes planning another route can help avoid the wait and any headache during your daily commute.

I travel on MacCorkle to go to work. I often use it to get on the highway. Just looking at a map and knowing exactly what kind of back streets you can take because you might need to use a back street more than you think.” Conor Corcoran, Charleston resident

Once the first installment is complete, crews will move down the road and start reconstruction from 40th street to 58th street.