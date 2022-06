PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A tractor-trailer crash has closed down the northbound lanes of US-35 in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County.

Putnam County dispatchers say this came in around 8:30 p.m.

They say there is no word on any injuries.

The Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Putnam County EMS and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.