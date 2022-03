NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A two-vehicle crash has closed all northbound lanes on Route 25 in Nitro.

Putnam County dispatchers say a call came in just after 9 p.m. about a crash on 1st Avenue in Nitro near the Pilot Travel Center.

Both northbound lanes are currently closed on Route 25.

There is no word on any injuries.

The Nitro Police Department, the Nitro Fire Department and Putnam County EMS responded to the scene.