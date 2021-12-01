UPDATE: All eastbound lanes reopened on I-64 after rollover on the Dunbar / South Charleston bridge

UPDATE (11:35 a.m., Dec. 1, 2021): Metro 911 says that all lanes on I-64 eastbound are reopened following the rollover this morning.
They say that no one was taken to the hospital.
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — One eastbound lane on I-64 is flowing following a rollover on the Dunbar / South Charleston Bridge, Metro 911 reports.
They say no one was taken to the hospital or how long the road will be closed down.
The South Charleston Police Department and the South Charleston Fire Department are on the scene.
