One lane of traffic closed on I-64W in Putnam County after crash

December 25 2021 12:00 am

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One lane of traffic is closed down after a tractor-trailer crashed onto a guard rail on I-64 westbound at mile marker 42 in Putnam County, according to the Putnam County E-911 Center.

They say that the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. and it closed the slow lane.

Officials say that they don’t know when the lane will be back open, but DOH is on its way to access the situation. WV511 says to use caution in the area.

They say there are no injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.

