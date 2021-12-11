One lane of traffic closed on I-64W in Putnam County after crash

One lane of traffic is closed down after a tractor-trailer crashed onto a guard rail on I-64 westbound in Putnam County, according to the Putnam County E-911 Center.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One lane of traffic is closed down after a tractor-trailer crashed onto a guard rail on I-64 westbound at mile marker 42 in Putnam County, according to the Putnam County E-911 Center.

They say that the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. and it closed the slow lane.

Vehicle Crash on I-64 WB at MM 42.0.

1 of 2 westbound lanes are closed.

Use caution when traveling through this area.

right lane closed.

Putnam County.

Photo Courtesy: WV511

Officials say that they don’t know when the lane will be back open, but DOH is on its way to access the situation. WV511 says to use caution in the area.

They say there are no injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.