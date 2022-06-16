UPDATE (May 16, 2022, at 6:03 p.m.): Metro 911 reports two vehicles are on fire after a crash at the intersection of Coal River Road and Strawberry Road in West Side St. Albans.

No one was trapped in the vehicles, but emergency responders advised Metro that at least one patient was transferred for medical treatment.

This is a developing story. A 13 News photographer is headed to the scene.

WEST SIDE ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 reports there was a crash at the intersection of Strawberry Road and Coal River Road involving one vehicle over a hillside and one on fire.

Dispatch says there were calls reporting injuries, but medics have not confirmed this yet.

Metro says responders include Kanawha County EMS, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and West Side Volunteer Fire Department.

Coal River Road is currently shut down with the vehicle on fire in the middle of the road.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13 News for updates.