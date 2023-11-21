CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Motorists going eastbound on I-64 in Huntington should prepare for delays as crews are going to work to repair the bridge deck on Tuesday.

This is happening at the US-52 exit in Huntington from noon to 8 p.m. Only one lane will be open while repairs are happening.

Officials are reminding people traveling through there to be aware of their surroundings and pay attention to posted signs.

This time every year is seen as some of the busiest travel days, with Wednesday considered the worst day for traveling by vehicle. According to AAA, more than 55 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Wednesday and the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.