MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mingo County first responders worked for over an hour to free a trapped driver from an overturned 18-wheeler carrying coal at the intersection of Miner Mountain and State Route 65 on Monday around 5:15 a.m., according to the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD).

The overturned 18-wheeler from a collision in Mingo County on Monday morning. (Photo courtesy of DVFD)

The Delbarton and Matewan volunteer fire departments responded and used hydraulic extraction tools (Jaws of Life), a reciprocating saw and an air chisel to free the driver.

DVFD said the driver was freed at 6:58 a.m., and later taken by STAT EMS of West Virginia to Pikeville Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Fire crews assisted law enforcement and a wrecker service while the scene was cleaned up.

Fletcher’s Wrecker Service took the semi-truck and an unoccupied vehicle involved in the crash.

Fletcher’s Wrecker Service up-righted and transported the semi-truck. (Photo courtesy of DVFD)

An unoccupied vehicle was struck in the collision. (Photo courtesy of DVFD)

DVFD Assistant Chief Kenneth Smith reported the road was reopened and emergency services were dismissed from the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and Mingo County Sheriff’s office.