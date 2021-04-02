Parts of 1-79 blocked due to crash

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of Interstate 79 South are blocked near mile marker 67 in Flatwoods due to a crash.

The crash involves multiple tractor trailers and other vehicles.

Traffic is detouring at the Burnsville Lake exit down State Route 5 to Flatwoods.

Also be advised that the northbound lanes are extremely slick.

Drivers are urged to avoid this area if possible. There is no word yet as to when it will reopen.