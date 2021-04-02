Countdown to Tax Day
Parts of 1-79 blocked due to crash

Photo courtesy: Michael Drennen

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of Interstate 79 South are blocked near mile marker 67 in Flatwoods due to a crash.

The crash involves multiple tractor trailers and other vehicles. 

Traffic is detouring at the Burnsville Lake exit down State Route 5 to Flatwoods.

Also be advised that the northbound lanes are extremely slick.

Drivers are urged to avoid this area if possible. There is no word yet as to when it will reopen.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

