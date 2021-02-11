Parts of I-64 West shut down due to tractor-trailer crash

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – All westbound lanes on I-64 at the 47-mile marker near Cross Lanes will be shut down for the next three hours, due to the tractor-trailer accident at the 46th mile marker.

According to the Nitro Fire Department, one person was injured in the accident. The tractor trailer went off of the interstate and landed close to a home on Smith Addition off of 40th Street.

As of 8:30 Thursday morning the road remains closed and is expected be closed for another few hours. Our crews on scene report a heavy traffic backup, including about a dozen tractor trailers stopped as emergency officials work to clear the scene.