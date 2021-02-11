Parts of I-64 West shut down due to tractor-trailer crash

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – All westbound lanes on I-64 at the 47-mile marker near Cross Lanes will be shut down for the next three hours, due to the tractor-trailer accident at the 46th mile marker.

According to the Nitro Fire Department, one person was injured in the accident. The tractor trailer went off of the interstate and landed close to a home on Smith Addition off of 40th Street.

As of 8:30 Thursday morning the road remains closed and is expected be closed for another few hours. Our crews on scene report a heavy traffic backup, including about a dozen tractor trailers stopped as emergency officials work to clear the scene.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS