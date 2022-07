NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Paving is expected to cause traffic congestion near the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge.

The paving will start in the westbound lanes at 8 p.m. on Monday and continue until 6 a.m. the following day.

They are expecting this to happen all week long, depending on the weather.

They are paving overnight to try and cut down on major traffic issues.

This is a part of the project to add lanes and a new bridge.