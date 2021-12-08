Pedestrian, deputy’s vehicle struck, I-79 northbound closed

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—I-79 northbound is closed between the Big Chimney and Elkview exits due to multiple accidents on Wednesday morning.

Sources tell 13 News that a pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck, and then a deputy’s vehicle was hit after law enforcement arrived on the scene.

The deputy is believed to be unhurt, and there is no word on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries.

13 News has a crew on the scene, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.