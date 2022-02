CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cross Lanes.

It happened at around 9:50 a.m. on Thursday on the 100 block of Lakeview Drive near the Cross Lanes Sheetz.

Metro 911 says that one person was transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Traffic is expected to return to normal soon.