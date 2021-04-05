Planned nightly closures on Dunbar Toll Bridge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the Dunbar Toll Bridge over the Kanawha River will be closed for inspections between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. every night starting Wednesday April 7 and ending on Saturday, April 10 at 6:00 a.m.

Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes during these hours.

The bridge safety inspection will also affect MacCorkle Avenue (US 60), which will undergo alternating lane closures under the bridge between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 5 and Tuesday April 6. Drivers are asked to slow down through the work zone and continue to follow the direction of all traffic control devices.