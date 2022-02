All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022

All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022

TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK)—Putnam County dispatch confirms that traffic is moving slowly on I-64 West between the 43 and 40 mile markers.

This is due to multiple vehicles being disabled because of potholes.

The Department of Highways has been notified.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.