LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Work to fix landslides and rockslides is expected to start on Aug. 1 along State Route 378.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says this is one of several projects in Ohio’s Appalachian counties.

They say the project will be on State Route 378 between Symmes Creek-Yellow Creek Road and Millville Road. Work will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The road will be closed for 90 days, with traffic being detoured via State Route 217 and State Route 141.

In a press release, they say this is being funded from the $333.4 million Ohio got from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.