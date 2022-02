UPDATE (10:08 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb 22): All lanes and the exit ramp on I-64 in Nitro are back open.

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—The right lane of I-64 eastbound is shut down due to a gravel spill.

The Nitro eastbound ramp will also be closed while crews clean up the spill.

There is no word on how long the lane and ramp will be closed.