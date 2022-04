UPDATE(5:42 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022): Dispatchers tell 13 News that one person has died after the crash in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington has closed an intersection.

Metro 911 officials say the intersection of Madison Avenue and West 19th Street is currently closed.

The Huntington Police Department is on the scene currently.