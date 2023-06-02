VIDEO: 2023 Live on the Levee schedule announcement

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Road closures and detours will be put in place for multiple events happening in Charleston during the weekend of June 2.

Here are the events and what closures and detours will be in place.

Live on the Levee

When: June 2, noon to 11 p.m.

Where: Kanawha Blvd, from Hale Street to Court Street

Kanawha Blvd is going to stay closed from Capitol Street to Court Street, as well as to Clendenin Street for the Pride Parade and Festival the following day.

East End Pride Pub Crawl and Drag Race

When: June 2, noon to midnight

Where: Elizabeth Street, from Lee Street to Jackson Street; Washington Street East, from Sidney Avenue to Maxwell Street

Detour: If you are going to Washington Street from Greenbrier Street, you will turn right onto Sidney Avenue, left onto Piedmont Road, left onto Morris Street, and go to Washington Street East. If you are leaving GoMart Ballpark, you will go from Morris Street to Piedmont Road, right on Sidney Avenue and left onto Washington Street East.

Outdoor Dining on Capitol Street

When: June 2 at 3 p.m. to June 4 at 11 p.m.

Where: Capitol Street, from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street

Pride Parade Lineup

When: June 3 until 2 p.m.

Where: Kanawha Boulevard, from Capitol Street to Clendenin Street

Pride Parade and Festival