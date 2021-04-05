Update: All lanes reopened I-77 after car accident

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) Update 11:52 p.m. — All lanes of traffic has been reopened on I-77 after being shut down due to a car accident in Jackson County, according to dispatchers.

Jackson County West Virginia Dispatchers also say no major injuries were reported from this accident.

The crash was reported around 10:45 a.m. Monday, April 5.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Jackson County deputies are on the scene of a car accident on I-77 near the 144 mile marker involving a tractor-trailer and passenger car.

According to the Jackson County Facebook page, the interstate northbound is shut down at this time and will be for the foreseeable future.

Accident on I-77 in Jackson County, WV (Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department)

