ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – With the road work season beginning, delays, traffic backups and sometimes headaches for drivers are commonplace.

Crews got to work on the $1.6 million road paving project along US-60 in Ashland Kentucky, on Monday.

“It’s been a while since this part of the highway has been resurfaced so it’s time to give it a new life: smoother pavement, fix a lot of the potholes and areas that have problems,” Allen Blair, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Spokesperson, said Monday afternoon.

However, these road crews will not be on the clock during rush hour traffic. Blair said it’s something they’re trying to avoid.

“It’s a very busy highway, that’s why we’re doing this at night. So, all of the paving will be done from 7 p.m. at night all the way through until 6 a.m. the next morning,” Blair said.

While road crews are working, there will be multiple lane closures and drivers should expect delays until the first part of this project is complete.

Once they finish up near the Ashland-Ohio bridge, crews will shift to start improvements on US-23 from the Winchester Avenue split to the Greenup County line.

Blair said they’re urging drivers who have early morning commutes or must travel late at night to be cautious and slow down when traveling through the work zone.