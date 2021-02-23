Roadblocks planned on interstate as crews remove trees powerlines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -A series of rolling roadblocks is planned along the eastbound and westbound lanes near mile-marker 8 of Interstate 64.

The roadblocks are expected to last from 9 a.m. to around 11 a.m. Officials with the West Virginia Division of highways say the roadblocks will allow AEP ground crews to clear trees from the powerlines. Troopers will slow traffic while crews are working and the roadblocks will be in place for drivers’ safety.