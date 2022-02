MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One lane is blocked on US 52 just south of Delbarton on Wednesday morning.

Mingo County Metro says two lanes are blocked and that the slide brought down trees as well.

Mingo Central Comprehensive High will be non-traditional learning, and Mingo Central High School will be remote learning because of the traffic issues.

Students are asked to check LMS for assignments and any live sessions.

The rockslide is expected to take several hours to clear.