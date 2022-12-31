WEBSTER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Webster County 911 said West Virginia Route 20 is fully open again after a “huge rock slide” that partially blocked the road.

The incident happened Friday about two miles from Webster Springs, West Virginia.

Webster County 911 said the West Virginia Division of Highways had one lane open on McQuire Mountain. West Virginia 511 showed the incident happened in front of the Custard Stand Chili.

The road was fully opened by the DOH before 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to Webster County 911.