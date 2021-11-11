All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
Route 60 shut down in Barboursville due to chemical spill

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK)—Barboursville Police are asking people to avoid the intersection of East Pea Ridge Road and Route 60 from Speedway and the new Big Lots down to Alt 10 due to a chemical spill.

According to Cabell County Dispatch, a truck started leaking an unknown substance and pulled over near Long John Silver’s.

Fire and hazmat crews are on the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

