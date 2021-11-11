Route 60 shut down in Barboursville due to chemical spill

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK)—Barboursville Police are asking people to avoid the intersection of East Pea Ridge Road and Route 60 from Speedway and the new Big Lots down to Alt 10 due to a chemical spill.

According to Cabell County Dispatch, a truck started leaking an unknown substance and pulled over near Long John Silver’s.

Fire and hazmat crews are on the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.