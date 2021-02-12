Rt. 35 closed after rollover

PUTNUM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A portion of Route 35 is closed due to a tractor trailer crash.

Emergency crews closed Route 35 near the Buffalo Bridge in both directions after the truck rolled over in a construction zone, There were no injuries reported at this time.

The Putnum County Sheriff’s Office and EMS, and the Winfield Fire Department is on scene at this time. There is no information at this time as to when the road will re-open.