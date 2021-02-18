Winter weather road closures

- There is a disabled vehicle on Interstate 64 West near Nitro at mile marker 45. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.
- Interstate 77 North has reopened after crash near Ripley at mile marker 137.
- All lanes of U.S. Route 60 at the Putnam and Kanawha County line are closed at this time due to a tree on power lines in the area. Expect delays.
Drivers are urged to avoid these areas.
