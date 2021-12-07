Significant travel delay on I-64E through Putnam County

Putnam County, WV (WOWK) – Overnight construction that closed one lane has spilled over into the morning rush.

While the stripping and then replacing of the roadway was planned, it’s causing a very large problem on your morning commute.

If you are going east on I-64, the backup starts before the Teays Valley exit and is going very slow. It squeezes down to one lane near the overpass at US 35.

If you’re considering Teays Valley Road, don’t. It’s backed up severely as well. Route 60 is your only other option for now, but you know that will get clogged too.

This image shows the resurfacing of the road this morning, that is littered with potholes.

Be advised that all travel is very slow in this area if you’re trying to get to Charleston.