CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A single-vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West in Charleston is causing traffic backup, West Virginia 511 cameras show.

The crash happened around 1:26 p.m. near exit 58C.

According to Metro 911, one person was taken to the hospital. Dispatchers do not know how bad the injuries are.

Metro 911 says the road is still open.

Charleston Police Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded, according to dispatchers.