UPDATE (10:41 a.m. on Thursday, July 13): The WV511 cameras show traffic is back to normal in the westbound lanes of I-64.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two lanes of I-64W are closed after a single-vehicle crash, dispatchers say.

Metro 911 officials say the fast and middle lanes are shut down just after the Oakwood Road exit at the 57 mile marker.

WV511 cameras show traffic is significantly backed up