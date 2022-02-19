MILTON, WV (WOWK) — There has been a single-vehicle rollover crash near Milton on I-64 westbound near mile-marker 26.

Cabell County dispatchers say that the call came in around 12:54 p.m. on Feb. 19.

One lane of traffic on I-64W is closed.

Dispatchers say at least three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person has been taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

They say that crews are cleaning up the area and a wrecker is on its way to the scene of the crash. Traffic delays are expected in the area.

The Milton Police Department, the Milton Fire Department, and Cabell County EMS responded to the crash.