MALDEN, WV (WOWK) — One lane of US-60, or Kanawha Blvd. East, is closed outside of the Buzz Food Service in Malden due to a single-vehicle crash.

Metro 911 officials say this happened around 12:20 p.m.

They say that one of the two lanes is closed.

There is no word on any injuries.

They say the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Malden VFD and Kanawha County Ambulance responded to the scene.