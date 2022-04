ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The westbound slow lane on I-64 near St. Albans will be closed for a few hours starting on April 27 for emergency pothole repairs.

The Department of Transportation says this will happen near the St. Albans Bridge from mile-marker 41 to mile-marker 44 near Cross Lanes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They tell drivers to allow extra time and remain aware so everyone can get to their destination safely.