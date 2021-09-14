Fast lane on I-77 S has reopened after truck full of cardboard catches fire

UPDATE (11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14): The fast lane on I-77 southbound has reopened.

The driver of the overturned truck was able to get out of the truck before crews arrived, and they were transported to the hospital. There is no word yet on their condition.

The truck was full of cardboard, so it took a long time to put out the blaze.

STANDARD, WV (WOWK)—Traffic is backed up in the southbound lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike due to an accident involving a semi-tractor-trailer truck.

The truck was reported to be on fire with possible entrapment.

WV Turnpike and WV State Police are responding to the scene along with fire and EMS units from Kanawha County.

A 13 News crew is on its way to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

