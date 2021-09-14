Fast lane on I-77 S has reopened after truck full of cardboard catches fire

UPDATE (11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14): The fast lane on I-77 southbound has reopened.

The driver of the overturned truck was able to get out of the truck before crews arrived, and they were transported to the hospital. There is no word yet on their condition.

#HappeningNow – Crews we’re able to knock down the flames of an overturned tractor trailer carrying tons of cardboard. The driver was able to escape the vehicle before crews arrived and was transported. One lane is now open on WV Turnpike southbound @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/C8Os00iitl — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) September 14, 2021

The truck was full of cardboard, so it took a long time to put out the blaze.

STANDARD, WV (WOWK)—Traffic is backed up in the southbound lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike due to an accident involving a semi-tractor-trailer truck.

The truck was reported to be on fire with possible entrapment.

WV Turnpike and WV State Police are responding to the scene along with fire and EMS units from Kanawha County.

#TrafficAlert – 🚨Traffic is backed on on the WV Turnpike I-77 S🚨This is due to a single vehicle accident involving a semi-tractor trailer truck. Updates to follow @WOWK13News — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) September 14, 2021

A 13 News crew is on its way to the scene.