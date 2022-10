KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A tractor-trailer crash at the 7-mile marker of I-79 has closed northbound lanes for, “an undetermined amount of time,” according to the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department.

Metro 911 officials say no injuries are being reported at this time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of the crash.