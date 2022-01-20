All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

UPDATE: All lanes of I-77 northbound are now open

UPDATE (9:54 p.m. on Thursday, January 20): Kanawha Metro says that all lanes of I-77 northbound are back open.

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK)—I-77 northbound is blocked due to a two-vehicle accident on Thursday morning.

The accident happened just before the Edens Fork exit of I-77. One of the vehicles was a tractor-trailer. It jackknifed and is currently blocking both northbound lanes.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word as to when the lanes will reopen.

13 News has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

