Tractor-trailer rollover closes ramp in our region

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer rolled over on the Montrose exit off I-64 eastbound Saturday evening.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the exit is expected to be shut down for a few hours as crews unload the truck and flip it upright.

No injuries have been reported.

