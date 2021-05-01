Tractor-trailer rollover closes ramp in our region

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer rolled over on the Montrose exit off I-64 eastbound Saturday evening.
According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the exit is expected to be shut down for a few hours as crews unload the truck and flip it upright.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
