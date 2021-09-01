Tractor-trailer rollover on I-77 South, one lane blocked

CHELYAN, WV (WOWK)—Only one lane is working on I-77 South on the West Virginia Turnpike. That’s due to a tractor-trailer flip. The rollover happened around mile marker 84.

Traffic is starting to build up currently.

The trailer flipped onto the left lane.

13 News reporter Audra Laskey spoke to emergency crews, and they said the driver is okay. They did not need to be transported to a hospital.

Drivers are advised to take it slow on I-77 as the roads are very wet.