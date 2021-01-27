Severe Weather Bar

Traffic Advisory: Road closures continue in Carter County

by: Ashley Haycraft

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — State highway crews say they will continue to close KY 1444 in Carter County over the new few weeks for drainage pipe replacements.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say work to replace several pipes underneath the highway began Jan. 19 but has been delayed due to weather.

From now until Feb. 5, KY 1444 will close between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. between its KY 7 and KY 773 intersections to replace pipes. The work may be extended into Feb. 8 – 12. 

Message boards will be posted on the road daily to report any schedule changes. 

Drivers may be detour through Grayson using KY 7 and KY 773. While the road is closed, drivers must follow all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

Officials advise road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. 

