UPDATE: Two dead in Route 35 crash, road closed

UPDATE 10:30 a.m. March 3, 2021: The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office confirms two people have died in a crash on Route 35.

PUTNAM COUNTY/MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Route 35, around Anderson Hollow Road, near the Putnam/Mason County line will be shut down for an extended period of time due to a traffic accident, according to WV State Police.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

